South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

Scheduled for 9:30am

07 June 2022 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

An application brought by advocate Malesela Teffo to have a trial within a trial in the murder case of Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was dismissed on Monday.

Teffo made an application before the high court in Pretoria asking that the cross-examination being conducted by advocate Zandile Mshololo, for accused No 5 Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, be halted and the court allow for a trial within a trial.

Teffo argued that the accused were wrongfully arrested and should not be the ones sitting in the dock for Meyiwa’s murder.

He is representing four of the five men in the matter.

TimesLIVE

