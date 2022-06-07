We hope the Gupta arrests will be the first of many more state capture prosecutions: DA and Outa

The DA and Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) have welcomed the arrest of two of the Gupta brothers who they labelled as “state capture kingpins”.

Atul and Rajesh Gupta were arrested in Dubai. The brothers are wanted in SA to face fraud, corruption and money-laundering charges linked to state capture.

“We hope that this is indeed the beginning of arrests and prosecution of those who have — locally and abroad — looted our country for years and are directly responsible for the hardships that millions of South Africans face today,” said DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube.

“We look forward to more information regarding the arrests and the process that will be followed after these arrests. It is of absolute importance that there is transparency on this matter,” Gwarube added.

Outa said there should be no further delays in bringing the brothers back to SA.

The organisation hoped there would be co-operation between SA and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in facilitating their extradition.