Witness quizzed on 'contaminated crime scene' after Meyiwa murder

A defence advocate in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Tuesday continued cross-examination of the first state witness and implied that the crime scene was contaminated.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, for accused five, described a bullet projectile found at the scene as being part of “leftover exhibits”.

“We have heard that someone cleaned the scene, so whatever you found was leftovers,” said Mshololo, during cross-examination of Sgt Thabo Mosia.

Mosia told the court he did not believe he had failed to do his job properly. Mshololo, however, argued that the projectile that was recovered had been collected after the crime scene was “contaminated” — during Mosia's second visit there.

“That bullet recovered on the kitchen counter, that was recovered under these circumstances, is the one linking the accused with this case, according to ballistic results,” she said.