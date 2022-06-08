×

South Africa

47-year-old in the dock for allegedly raping 92-year-old wheelchair bound woman

08 June 2022 - 08:02
A 47-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Lenyenye magistrate's court this morning.
A 47-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Lenyenye magistrate's court this morning.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A 47-year-old man who allegedly raped a 92-year-old wheelchair bound woman in Hoveni village outside Tzaneen is expected to appear in the Lenyenye magistrate’s court in Limpopo.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the woman was asleep in her home when the suspect allegedly woke her at 1am on Saturday.

The suspect forcefully entered the house through the window and allegedly raped the victim before fleeing the scene.

“The matter was reported to the police later on the same day after the victim’s granddaughter went to check on her and made the shocking discovery. A case of rape was opened and police immediately commenced with investigations. The suspect was arrested on Monday at about 6pm in the same village,” said Mojapelo.

Limpopo provincial commissioner Lit-Gen Thembi Hadebe sent a stern warning to the perpetrators of gender-based violence following the shocking incident and commended police for arresting the suspect.

“The arrest of the suspect should send a clear message to those who victimise vulnerable individuals, especially women and children, that they will be hunted down and brought to book.”

Police investigations continue.

