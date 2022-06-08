A recycler's life — 60 cold drink bottles buy a loaf of bread

He said at present, he pays more for cold drink bottles than other items.

“But all of them are almost equal. The cold drink bottles I buy for R6.50 to R7 [a kilo] and I sell them for R8. I buy sour milk bottles for R6 [a kilo] and I sell it for R7.50,” he said.

“There are days where you get close to 20 or more recyclers coming in and there are days where you don’t get even 10. Mondays are busy and Tuesday is a bit slower, Friday gets busy. On Saturday and Sunday, there are no customers,” he said.

“I buy from the street recyclers, pack them into lots of 100kg to 200kg and send them to Johannesburg. It is there at the big recycling firms that it's decided what will be done with the items brought in,” he said.

Charles said he ventured into recycling because it was cheap to run and did not require much expertise.

“What we buy is what people use every day. There is no reason for the business to fail. There will always be people to bring items to me,” said Charles.

Having being in business more than 12 years, Charles said his profit varies.

“There are weeks you can make R3,000 and others where you make R8,000,” he said. .

What he loves about his job is that it also ensures that the town is clean of litter.

Lorren de Kock, project manager of Circular Plastics Economy with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) SA said the most recycled material (effectively recycled to be used in other products) is metal, as it has the highest value.

“This is followed by paper and cardboard, glass and then plastics. Collection and recycling also depends on the packaging application, for example HDPE milk bottles and PET beverage bottles are the plastic packaging applications with the highest collection and recycling rates,” said De Kock.

She said recycling, which is a private sector activity, does not receive direct financial assistance from government and is based on market demand, which dictates prices.

“For PET beverage bottles, 28 to 32 bottles (due to differing sizes/weight of bottles) would equate to 1kg and currently the best paying recycler gives R7.20 per kg. A loaf of bread on average costs R15 in SA so you would need around 60 bottles to buy one loaf of bread. By contrast,1kg of aluminium cans fetch R20 which would cover one loaf and a bit more,” said De Kock.

De Kock said some issues facing the industry include poor product and packaging design and lack of demand for post-consumer recycled material, among others.

“A great deal of packaging, specifically flexible and multilayer plastic packaging, cannot be mechanically recycled. There is not sufficient demand for recyclate to be used in packaging and other products which keeps prices low with a direct affect on collection and recycling infrastructure investment and activity,” said De Kock.

