ActionSA appoints legal team to monitor Gupta arrest proceedings

“The arrest of the Guptas is news to be celebrated in a country that has had little to celebrate on the subject of state capture. The years and billions spent on the state capture inquiry must be given meaning and value by corresponding actions that deliver justice to the people of SA,” said Mashaba.

The DA also welcomed the arrests, saying it hopes this is the beginning of arrests and prosecution of those who have, locally and abroad, looted the country for years.

The party said it would monitor the matter closely.

“The DA has noted the confirmation by the department of justice, and we look forward to more information regarding the arrests and process that will be followed after the arrests. It is of absolute importance there is transparency on this matter.

“As President Cyril Ramaphosa faces serious questions about the dubious theft of millions from his farm in Limpopo, it is important our law enforcement agencies are impartial and thorough.”

TimesLIVE conducted a poll asking readers if they were celebrating the arrests.

Most (73%) said they would only celebrate when they see the brothers in jail.

22% said it was a good day in the fight against state capture, and 5% said it was a distraction.