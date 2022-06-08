×

South Africa

‘Church leader’ allegedly set house on fire after discovery of naked ceremony

08 June 2022 - 08:04 By TimesLIVE
Church congregants were arrested after allegedly holding a naked service. File photo.
Six adults between the ages of 21 and 85 are in custody after allegedly being found naked during a religious service with children in attendance in the North West.

The three men and three women were arrested in Sondela Phase 1, Boitekong, outside Rustenburg on Friday at a house being used as a church.

“The only individual found wearing clothes was a 34-year-old female church leader,” said police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone.

Later on Friday the house, used as a church, was partially burnt. Police found household items including a couch which were allegedly set alight by the church leader. She was charged on Sunday on her discharge from hospital after she received treatment.

Eleven children on the property, between the ages of four and 12, were removed from the house and handed to social workers for intervention before being placed in the care of family members.

Police are investigating a case of contravention of section 22 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act and crimen injuria.

The six suspects are due to return to the Rustenburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

