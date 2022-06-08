Experienced Ismail Momoniat appointed as acting Treasury head

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday named experienced National Treasury official Ismail Momoniat as the body’s acting director-general after the previous head chose not to extend his contract.

In April the finance ministry said Dondo Mogajane would leave the director-general post in June “to pursue new opportunities outside the public sector” after 23 years with the Treasury.

Momoniat has worked at the Treasury for 27 years, 22 of them as deputy director-general. Recently his focus has been on tax and financial sector policy.

“I am confident Mr Momoniat will keep a steady hand on the till of the organisation, steering the department to meet our strategic agenda while ensuring continuity,” Godongwana said.

