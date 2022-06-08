Five years in jail for man who stole truck during July 2021 unrest

The Durban regional court on Wednesday sentenced Nhlanhla Samkelo Mthembu, 31, to five years' imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle during the July 2021 unrest and looting in Mobeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

The complainant’s business property in Durban was looted and several of his business vehicles were taken, one of them a Toyota Hino truck valued at about R350,000.

In his plea statement, Mthembu said he and his friend had come across the people who had originally taken the vehicle from the premises who were having difficulties driving the truck.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Mthembu and his friend assisted them and drove the truck, heading to the Esikhawini area to avoid detection.

“When they got to Esikhawini the other occupants jumped off the truck and fled, leaving him in the truck,” Ramkisson-Kara said.