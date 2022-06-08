×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Five years in jail for man who stole truck during July 2021 unrest

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
08 June 2022 - 17:09
A man who admitted to the theft of a motor vehicle during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal in July last year has been sentenced to five years in jail. Stock photo.
A man who admitted to the theft of a motor vehicle during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal in July last year has been sentenced to five years in jail. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

The Durban regional court on Wednesday sentenced Nhlanhla Samkelo Mthembu, 31, to five years' imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle during the July 2021 unrest and looting in Mobeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

The complainant’s business property in Durban was looted and several of his business vehicles were taken, one of them a Toyota Hino truck valued at about R350,000.

In his plea statement, Mthembu said he and his friend had come across the people who had originally taken the vehicle from the premises who were having difficulties driving the truck.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Mthembu and his friend assisted them and drove the truck, heading to the Esikhawini area to avoid detection.

“When they got to Esikhawini the other occupants jumped off the truck and fled, leaving him in the truck,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

Six years in jail for July unrest looter who stole a truck

Mvelo Majola was sentenced to six years' imprisonment by the Durban regional court on Friday after he pleaded guilty to the theft of a motor vehicle ...
News
3 months ago

“As the truck was fitted with a tracking device, Mthembu was arrested while in the truck.”

In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Vishalan Moodley told the court the offence was serious, particularly as it took place during the looting when there was a general sense of lawlessness.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Woolworths ‘Mercedes looter’ says he's broke and needs legal aid

The 30-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver who went viral on social media after being captured on video footage allegedly looting a Durban Woolworths store ...
News
2 weeks ago

'Kill cop families, poison the water, burn hospitals': Bheki Cele on threats made during July unrest

Police minister Bheki Cele on Monday said intimidating threats had been made by the then-faceless instigators of the July 2021 unrest which spread ...
News
3 months ago

How July riots pummelled SA's economy

Under the twin pressures of a spate of civil disorder in July and tighter Covid-19 lockdown restrictions during the third wave, as well as other ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Debris from Russian space rocket seen falling to earth over Johannesburg South Africa
  2. Fewer people will qualify for the R350 grant going forward — see if you do South Africa
  3. Employee describes burglary at Ramaphosa's game farm Investigations
  4. OBITUARY | Long John Berks: mensch, change-maker, SA radio legend News
  5. WATCH | CCTV footage purports to show burglary at Ramaphosa's house South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary