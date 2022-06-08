If a satellite falls on your house, space law protects you — but there are no legal penalties for leaving junk in orbit

This was the first — and only – time the Liability Convention has been used when a spacecraft from one country crashed in another. When the Liability Convention was put into use in this context, four governing norms emerged. Countries have a duty to:

warn other governments about debris;

provide any information they could about an impending crash;

clean up any damage caused by the craft; and

compensate your government for any injuries that resulted.

There have been other instances where space junk has crashed back to earth, most notably when Skylab, a US space station, fell and broke up over the Indian Ocean and uninhabited parts of Western Australia in 1979. A local government jokingly fined Nasa AUS$400 for littering, a fine Nasa ignored, though it was eventually paid by an American radio host in 2009. Despite this and other incidences, Canada remains the only country to put the Liability Convention to use.

However, if you owned a small orbiting satellite that got hit by a piece of space junk, you and your government would have to prove who was at fault. Currently, though, there is no globally co-ordinated space traffic management system. With tens of thousands of tracked pieces of debris in orbit, and multitudes of smaller, untrackable pieces, working out what destroyed your satellite would be very difficult.

Space pollution is the bigger problem

Current space law has worked so far because the issues have been few and far between and have been dealt with diplomatically. As more and more spacecraft take flight, the risks to property or life will inevitably increase and the Liability Convention may get more use.

Risks to life and property are not the only concerns about a busy sky. While launch providers, satellite operators and insurance companies care about the problem of space debris for its effect on space operations, space sustainability advocates argue the environment of space has value itself and faces a much greater risk of harm than individuals on earth.

The mainstream view is that degrading the environment on earth through pollution or mismanagement is bad because of its negative impact on the environment or living beings. The same is true for space, even if there is no clear direct victim or physical harm.