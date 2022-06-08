×

South Africa

‘Let’s give him his roses’ — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla gets tongues wagging with Arthur Fraser praise

08 June 2022 - 10:30
Duduzile Zuma-Sambundla praised former spy boss Arthur Fraser for laying charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla got tongues wagging on social media after calling for former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser to be “given his roses”. 

Fraser laid a criminal complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, implying he covered up a crime at his Limpopo farm after thieves allegedly made off with millions in foreign currency.

“Let’s give him his roses,” Zuma-Sambudla captioned a picture of Fraser. 

Without mentioning Ramaphosa by name, she said the “president of and so on and so forth set a bad precedent of using state organs to fight political battles”. 

“We can’t be shocked that we are in this state,” said Zuma-Sambudla.

Speaking at the closing of the 10th ANC Limpopo provincial conference at the weekend, Ramaphosa denied any wrongdoing

He confirmed money was stolen, but denied involvement in criminal conduct regarding the incident.

He said the allegations by Fraser were part of a plot to deter him from fighting corruption.

“I will continue to fight corruption. Some of these things clearly have their own political agenda, and we are all aware of that, but it will not deter me from fighting corruption because I have never stolen taxpayers’ money,” said Ramaphosa.

He said there was no truth to the allegations and emphasised his conscience did not allow him to be involved in any crime.

“I have never stolen money from anyone. My integrity as a leader will never allow me to do so,” he said. 

“What is being reported was a clear business transaction of selling animals and the amount involved is far less than what is being bandied in the press.”

