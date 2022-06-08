‘Let’s give him his roses’ — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla gets tongues wagging with Arthur Fraser praise

He said the allegations by Fraser were part of a plot to deter him from fighting corruption.

“I will continue to fight corruption. Some of these things clearly have their own political agenda, and we are all aware of that, but it will not deter me from fighting corruption because I have never stolen taxpayers’ money,” said Ramaphosa.

He said there was no truth to the allegations and emphasised his conscience did not allow him to be involved in any crime.

“I have never stolen money from anyone. My integrity as a leader will never allow me to do so,” he said.

“What is being reported was a clear business transaction of selling animals and the amount involved is far less than what is being bandied in the press.”

