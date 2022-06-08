WATCH | Video of Ramaphosa promising to report his son to police resurfaces amid ‘farmgate’

A video of President Cyril Ramaphosa vowing to take his son Andile to a police station if he is found to be corrupt in his dealings with controversial company Bosasa has resurfaced online after criminal charges were laid against the president.

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane shared the video amid accusations the president concealed from police and the SA Revenue Service the theft of millions in cash from his farm.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid charges against Ramaphosa emanating “from the theft of millions of US dollars (reportedly more than $4m) concealed within the premises of the president’s Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo by criminals who were [allegedly] colluding with his domestic worker”.