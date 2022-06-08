×

South Africa

WATCH | Video of Ramaphosa promising to report his son to police resurfaces amid ‘farmgate’

08 June 2022 - 10:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed the theft at his Limpopo farm but denied involvement in criminality. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed the theft at his Limpopo farm but denied involvement in criminality. File photo.
Image: Amanda Khoza

A video of President Cyril Ramaphosa vowing to take his son Andile to a police station if he is found to be corrupt in his dealings with controversial company Bosasa has resurfaced online after criminal charges were laid against the president.

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane shared the video amid accusations the president concealed from police and the SA Revenue Service the theft of millions in cash from his farm.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid charges against Ramaphosa emanating “from the theft of millions of US dollars (reportedly more than $4m) concealed within the premises of the president’s Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo by criminals who were [allegedly] colluding with his domestic worker”.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa reported the incident to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the police service for investigation. 

Ramaphosa is expected to appear before the ANC integrity commission over allegations he concealed the robbery.

The president’s perceived failure to report the crime to police has raised questions about whether he is serious about tackling criminality and corruption.

Andile has denied any involvement in corruption after his company, Blue Crane Capital, received R2m from Gavin Watson, CEO of African Global Operations  (formerly known as Bosasa).

He also denied personally benefiting from monies generated from his dealings with Bosasa. He said his company would in future do more due diligence because he was a “politically-exposed individual”.

