Cape hospital boosts elective surgeries after neglect during Covid-19 pandemic

Head of surgery at Groote Schuur Hospital Lydia Cairncross said being one of the hospitals that were hard-hit by Covid-19 meant patients having to wait anxiously for surgery.

“They've been waiting for the cancer operation, waiting for their sight to be restored, waiting for their hearing to be improved, waiting for their pain to be made better.”

The longer they waited many of these patients got worse and surgeries became more difficult to perform as conditions became more complex.

“And in this waiting, I think for me what's important to remember as surgeons ... what is hard for us as surgical teams is to know that we have the expertise, we have the technology, we have the ability to perform, in some cases, near-miraculous change of quality of life and of saving lives, which these patients are waiting for.

“So I am really grateful that the pain that we have been feeling on behalf of our patients has been felt by the broader community, by the provincial department of health and by our hospital management. That has been demonstrated through the contributions that have been made to this project,” she said.

So far 67 surgeries had been performed, which include cataract operations, stoma closures, gynaecological diagnostic procedures, breast cancer operations and orthopaedic procedures.

“I want to give you a sense of what we're actually doing, that behind every number that you have on the dashboard is an actual person whose life is being improved and in many cases being saved by this project. This project is not only helping the patients here, but our provincial hospitals such as New Somerset, Victoria and Mitchells Plain will also benefit from this project,” said Cairncross.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.