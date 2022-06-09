×

South Africa

Chief justice on high alert after judge impersonator seeks 'sensitive' details

09 June 2022 - 16:13 By TimesLIVE
SCA judge Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana.
SCA judge Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana.
Image: Office of the Chief Justice

Someone impersonating Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judge Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana has contacted several people and entities pretending to be her, the office of the chief justice (OCJ) said on Thursday.

“The unknown individual has sent text messages requesting private and sensitive information related to active court matters, as well as contact information of certain high-profile individuals,” the OCJ said.  

“We are grateful to our stakeholders for bringing these alleged attempts to solicit such information to our attention.” 

The office has asked the public to contact it to verify the authenticity of any communication, directive, article or social media post that purports to be that of a judge.

Impersonating a judicial officer is a criminal offence. The OCJ has referred the matter to the relevant law enforcement agencies for further handling.

TimesLIVE

