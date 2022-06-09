×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Comair set to permanently exit the skies as no angel investors step up

09 June 2022 - 11:06
Comair, which grounded its British Airways (domestic) and Kulula flights a week ago due to a funding crunch, has failed to raise the cash it needs to return to the air. File photo.
Comair, which grounded its British Airways (domestic) and Kulula flights a week ago due to a funding crunch, has failed to raise the cash it needs to return to the air. File photo.
Image: Eric Greer

Comair, which grounded its British Airways (domestic) and Kulula flights a week ago due to a funding crunch, has failed to raise the cash it needs to return to the air.

Its business rescue practitioners said in a statement on Thursday the “requisite funding could not be raised for the company to continue with its operations”.

“Accordingly, the company's joint business rescue practitioners give notice that they no longer believe that there is a reasonable prospect that the company can be rescued.”

Comair employs 2,000 people.

Four out of every 10 domestic tickets sold in SA are BA or Kulula tickets‚ and Comair said recently it had been on track to fly 4-million passengers this year.

It went into business rescue in 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown. The airline company, which has a 76-year history in SA, was hit hard by travel restrictions and the rising oil price.

It was also grounded for five days in March by the SA Civil Aviation Authority due to safety concerns. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Kulula sale tickets to be refunded by the end of this week

Good news for those who responded to Kulula’s 30% off one-day sale last Tuesday, only to discover that all flights were suspended indefinitely from ...
News
1 day ago

Comair faces tough rebuilding task braces after second grounding in two months

Airline in talks to secure funding after being grounded for the second time in just over two months but there’s no certainty when it will take to the ...
Business Times
4 days ago

Airline passengers need a wing and a prayer. Lots of prayers

Aviation expert Guy Leitch says SA's aviation industry is facing a skills crisis which could have a serious impact on air safety if not vigorously ...
Business Times
1 month ago

EDITORIAL | Once safety is assured, save the aviation industry

The economic impact of flight suspension will be felt for a long time
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cyril’s alleged cash thief ‘sought protection’ from Cape Town underworld News
  2. Fewer people will qualify for the R350 grant going forward — see if you do South Africa
  3. Sars targets Centurion family trust in record R1.5bn tax assessment News
  4. ‘Let’s give him his roses’ — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla gets tongues wagging with ... South Africa
  5. Debris from Russian space rocket seen falling to earth over Johannesburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary