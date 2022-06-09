×

South Africa

LISTEN | Cops on alert for Friday's rumoured national shutdown

09 June 2022 - 12:45 By TimesLIVE
Police are on alert for any protest action on Friday. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

The government's National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints), which co-ordinates law enforcement operations, says it will curb any criminality if Friday's rumoured national shutdown goes ahead.

This comes as unsigned messages and posters are circulating on social media platforms calling for a shutdown, partly in protest against the high fuel price.

“Those behind these messages are warned and reminded that prohibiting people's freedom of movement is a criminal offence,” said Col Athlenda Mathe.

“Law enforcement officers have been deployed and are on high alert to prevent and combat any forms of criminality.”

Mathe said “the intelligence community is closely monitoring the situation and the associated risks” after NatJoints was briefed on Wednesday by the intelligence co-ordinating committee on the validity of the call for a national shutdown. 

Provincial structures have also been directed to ensure multidisciplinary deployments and that the necessary contingency plans are in place.

“Enforcement of the law will be executed within relevant prescripts to ensure stability in the country.”

LISTEN | Santaco distances itself from national shutdown amid speculation

TimesLIVE

