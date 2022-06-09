Ga-Rankuwa police station fighting crime in the dark for 10 months
Ga-Rankuwa residents say their patience is running out and they are considering shutting down the area to force the authorities to fix the electricity problems at their police station.
DA members of the provincial legislature conducted an oversight visit to the Ga-Rankuwa police station on Wednesday. The station has been without power for almost 10 months.
Members of the community also signed a petition.
Affidavits and documents are stamped in the dark, with the station completely closing down by 6pm.
When TimesLIVE visited the station at about 5.30pm on Wednesday, it was in darkness.
A few police officers were standing in the parking area in front of the gate.
Three people were sitting at the reception area waiting to be assisted and at least three officers were certifying documents.
Two small rechargeable lamps lit the charge office and the blinds were fully opened to allow natural light in.
One officer said they had two gas heaters that the night team used to keep warm but they are only operational when they have gas.
“We bring our own tea from home,” said the officer. He said officers have to ensure that they come to work with fully charged phones, and they depend on the nearby community to recharge their cellphones for them while on duty.
“We have to go connect our laptops at Mabopane,” said the officer.
The officer said they have move suspects to other stations as it is not safe with them in the dark station.
According to the officer, there was a fault with cables, which are old and need to be replaced, but the challenge is that they are under the building.
The dark station provides services to the Ga-Rankuwa area and sections of Soshanguve.
“We can't protect ourselves,” said a police officer.
Two men, who were reluctant to speak, said they were mugged on their way back from work in the Ga-Rankuwa area and were turned away from the police station and told by police the area was not under their jurisdiction. They were told they should go to Hebron police station.
The two men said they arrived at Hebron and were told to return to Ga-Rankuwa police station, only to be turned away again because there was no electricity. The two men left on foot.
One angry and concerned resident said they have had enough.
“We are at a point where we want to shut everything down because we are tired. We are being denied basic human rights,” she said.
A resident, who was surprised that the station's generator was on and that the gates were still open, said: “They switched it on today, when we disperse, it will be off.”
At about 6pm the generator was switched on, lighting up one spotlight outside the station and twolights behind the charge office which are strategically placed next to the office window to light up the office.
TimesLIVE walked around downstairs through the corridors leading to the offices and toilet and it was pitch black.
DA Gauteng provincial leader Solly Msimanga said the police they engaged with reported that trying to fight crime in the area is becoming impossible.
“For the fact that they cannot even get communication from the central command office — the 10111 number — because they have to rely on cellphones that run out of power because they are constantly busy.
“They also have to rely on communities to help them charge their phones — that is unacceptable,” Msimanga said.
He said seeing a police station closing at 6pm was a slap in the face to the victims of crime.
Msimanga said he will be writing to police minister Bheki Cele, public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille, Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and Gauteng premier David Makhura to address the concerns.
“We are giving them 72 hours — we want to hear when they will resolve this issue once and for all. Failure to do that means we will come and mobilise the community to march,” he said.
When TimesLIVE left at about 6.30pm, a police officer was closing the station's gate.
