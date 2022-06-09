Ga-Rankuwa police station fighting crime in the dark for 10 months

Ga-Rankuwa residents say their patience is running out and they are considering shutting down the area to force the authorities to fix the electricity problems at their police station.

DA members of the provincial legislature conducted an oversight visit to the Ga-Rankuwa police station on Wednesday. The station has been without power for almost 10 months.

Members of the community also signed a petition.

Affidavits and documents are stamped in the dark, with the station completely closing down by 6pm.

When TimesLIVE visited the station at about 5.30pm on Wednesday, it was in darkness.

A few police officers were standing in the parking area in front of the gate.

Three people were sitting at the reception area waiting to be assisted and at least three officers were certifying documents.

Two small rechargeable lamps lit the charge office and the blinds were fully opened to allow natural light in.

One officer said they had two gas heaters that the night team used to keep warm but they are only operational when they have gas.

“We bring our own tea from home,” said the officer. He said officers have to ensure that they come to work with fully charged phones, and they depend on the nearby community to recharge their cellphones for them while on duty.

“We have to go connect our laptops at Mabopane,” said the officer.

The officer said they have move suspects to other stations as it is not safe with them in the dark station.

According to the officer, there was a fault with cables, which are old and need to be replaced, but the challenge is that they are under the building.

The dark station provides services to the Ga-Rankuwa area and sections of Soshanguve.

“We can't protect ourselves,” said a police officer.

Two men, who were reluctant to speak, said they were mugged on their way back from work in the Ga-Rankuwa area and were turned away from the police station and told by police the area was not under their jurisdiction. They were told they should go to Hebron police station.

The two men said they arrived at Hebron and were told to return to Ga-Rankuwa police station, only to be turned away again because there was no electricity. The two men left on foot.

One angry and concerned resident said they have had enough.

“We are at a point where we want to shut everything down because we are tired. We are being denied basic human rights,” she said.