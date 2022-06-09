×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Just under 2,000 new Covid-19 cases, 24 deaths recorded

09 June 2022 - 22:08 By TimesLIVE
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Thursday said 1,976 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA. Stock photo.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Thursday said 1,976 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA. Stock photo.
Image: Picture: 123RF/lightwise

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Thursday reported 1,976  new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the epidemic to 3,975,062.

The NICD said this increase represents an 8.7% positivity rate.

The national health department also reported another 24 deaths, eight of which occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total number of fatalities to date to 101,424.

The majority of the new cases are from Gauteng (32%)  followed by the Western Cape (23%), Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal (11% each),  Free State (7%), Mpumalanga, (5%), Northern Cape and  North West (4% each),  and Limpopo (3%).

There were 85 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing to 2,285 the number of people now admitted in hospitals with Covid-19.

TimesLIVE

I've had Covid-19, why should I get the vaccine?

The NICD recommends vaccination against Covid-19.
News
16 hours ago

Just over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths recorded

Figures released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Wednesday showed 2,093 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA in ...
News
1 day ago

Cape hospital boosts elective surgeries after neglect during Covid-19 pandemic

The catch-up project, which will use two theatres specifically built for Covid-19 patients, is set to perform 1,500 elective surgeries in one year.
News
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cyril’s alleged cash thief ‘sought protection’ from Cape Town underworld News
  2. Sars targets Centurion family trust in record R1.5bn tax assessment News
  3. Fewer people will qualify for the R350 grant going forward — see if you do South Africa
  4. ‘Let’s give him his roses’ — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla gets tongues wagging with ... South Africa
  5. Debris from Russian space rocket seen falling to earth over Johannesburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released