×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Man eating breakfast shot twice in the head at Rosebank restaurant

09 June 2022 - 13:17
Medi Response paramedics arrive at the Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg after a man was shot dead on Thursday.
Medi Response paramedics arrive at the Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg after a man was shot dead on Thursday.
Image: Medi Response

Police are investigating a shooting incident at a popular restaurant in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Thursday morning.

Details are scant at this stage but Medi Response advanced life support paramedics who responded said a 42-year-old man was declared dead on the scene.

According to Paul Herbst from Medi Response, the man was having breakfast at Tashas restaurant on the outside of The Zone area of the mall when he was accosted by two men.

He was shot twice in the head before the perpetrators fled on foot.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said police were on the scene.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Five seconds later and child's birthday would have ended in tragedy in Centurion restaurant shoot-out

A family celebrating their son's 10th birthday on Sunday evening could have been shot if they had left a restaurant five seconds earlier.
News
2 days ago

Pretoria businessman rescued from kidnap ring, link found to Western Cape case

Police have rescued a businessman snatched at his workplace in Hercules, Pretoria, on Saturday.
News
6 hours ago

Gauteng’s 'most wanted' criminal killed in KZN shoot-out with police

A Gauteng man linked to eight cases, including the murder of a police officer in October 2021, was killed in a shoot-out with police in KwaZulu-Natal ...
News
3 days ago

LISTEN | Cops on alert for Friday's rumoured national shutdown

This comes as unsigned messages and posters are circulating on social media platforms calling for a shutdown, partly in protest against the high fuel ...
News
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cyril’s alleged cash thief ‘sought protection’ from Cape Town underworld News
  2. Fewer people will qualify for the R350 grant going forward — see if you do South Africa
  3. Sars targets Centurion family trust in record R1.5bn tax assessment News
  4. ‘Let’s give him his roses’ — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla gets tongues wagging with ... South Africa
  5. Debris from Russian space rocket seen falling to earth over Johannesburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary