×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Man who kept R4.7m Ters money meant for employer found guilty

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
09 June 2022 - 21:14
A man who received a R4.7m Ters payment meant for his employer and who transferred the bulk of the money to his daughter for safekeeping has been found guilty of stealing some of the money. .
A man who received a R4.7m Ters payment meant for his employer and who transferred the bulk of the money to his daughter for safekeeping has been found guilty of stealing some of the money. .
Image: 123RF/INSTINIA

A man whose bank account received R4.7m of the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s Covid-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) funds destined for his employer in 2020 was found guilty of theft on Thursday.

The Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court found Moreroa Moses Leso, 64, guilty of theft of more than R99,000.

At the time of the incident in 2020 Leso, from Hammanskraal, was employed by his company as a bus driver.  The company had applied for Ters funds on behalf of 1,400 employees during the hard lockdown.

However, R4.7m was mistakenly paid into Leso’s Capitec account instead of the company’s Standard Bank account, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said. 

Immediately after receiving the funds, Leso transferred R4m into his daughter’s bank account for safekeeping and kept the rest for his personal use.

After an inquiry by the company as to why it was not receiving payment from the department of employment & labour and employment, it was discovered that the money was paid into Leso’s personal account.

Leso subsequently paid R4.6m back to the department. He was arrested and released on bail on August 31 2020.

In court, Leso said he used some of the money to pay his debts and buy food. The matter was postponed until next Tuesday for sentencing.

TimesLIVE

Government's Covid relief package is a day late and a dollar short

On Wednesday, finance minister Tito Mboweni gave meat to the bones of the president's recently announced third wave relief measures. Unfortunately, ...
Opinion & Analysis
10 months ago

Mantashe comes to Ramaphosa's defence: ANC president 'persecuted for being a victim of a crime'

For the first time in history, a president is being persecuted for being a victim of a crime and not because they stole from taxpayers, says ANC ...
Politics
9 hours ago

Silence and pitfalls in services: Child victims of crime left out in the cold

The recent harrowing crime stats showed an increase in the first three months of this year of more than 37% when it comes to the murder of children.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cyril’s alleged cash thief ‘sought protection’ from Cape Town underworld News
  2. Sars targets Centurion family trust in record R1.5bn tax assessment News
  3. Fewer people will qualify for the R350 grant going forward — see if you do South Africa
  4. ‘Let’s give him his roses’ — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla gets tongues wagging with ... South Africa
  5. Debris from Russian space rocket seen falling to earth over Johannesburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released