POLL | Have you ever been surprised by a Sars tax assessment?

It's nearly tax return season again, and with it will come auto-assessments and maybe some surprises.
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) recently announced the individual filing season will begin in July, with most people being auto-assessed and notified of the outcome. If you are happy, you won't even need to login and “accept” it.
“No need to call us, we will send you an SMS if you are selected to be auto-assessed. However, we have made it much easier this year — if you agree with your auto-assessment then there is no need to 'accept' the assessment.
“Should we not get your assessment right, you can still let us know by filing a tax return with the additional information. If you want to edit your return, you can file your return on eFiling or the Sars MobiApp.”
If you accept the results of your auto-assessment and if there is a refund due to you, it will be paid by Sars. A negative amount indicates that a refund is due to you. If you owe Sars money, you can make a payment on eFiling, via EFT or the Sars MobiApp by the specified due date on your notice of assessment.
Tax assessments were also thrown into the spotlight this week when Sars issued a R1.5bn tax assessment against a Centurion family’s trust.
The assessment was registered at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria last month and follows investigations into the Joosab family. The family has previously been accused by Sars of tax evasion and fraud of more than R99m.
The criminal case against the family, which included racketeering, fraud, forgery and uttering, money laundering and contraventions of the tax acts, was struck off the roll in September 2018 while Sars underwent a cash flow analysis on the matter, and the magistrate did not want to grant a postponement for it to be completed.
