South Africa

Pretoria businessman rescued from kidnap ring, link found to Western Cape case

09 June 2022 - 07:22 By TimesLIVE
Police have rescued a businessman snatched at work in Hercules, Pretoria, on Saturday. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/kozzi

Police have rescued a businessman snatched at his workplace in Hercules, Pretoria, on Saturday.

He was traced to Crystal Park in Ekurhuleni, Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said. His family had been contacted with a ransom demand.

Seven suspects were arrested this week.

One suspect was nabbed on the N12 to Potchefstroom on Tuesday. He was found in possession of bank cards and a driver’s licence belonging to another victim reported kidnapped in Gugulethu, Western Cape, last year.

Three suspects guarding the victim were subsequently arrested. One firearm and a toy gun were found on the premises.

At Thembisa, three more suspects were arrested. 

The seven suspects will appear in the Pretoria Central magistrate’s court on Friday on charges of kidnapping and extortion.

TimesLIVE

