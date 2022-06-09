Respected scholarly Cape judge Owen Rogers gets the nod for the apex court

Western Cape High Court judge Owen Rogers has been appointed as SA’s newest justice to the Constitutional Court.

Rogers was selected from a shortlist of four sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa in April. The other three shortlisted by the Judicial Service Commission were Supreme Court of Appeal justice Mahube Molemela, Gauteng high court judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane and senior counsel Alan Dodson.

The April interviews ended in controversy with the JSC’s decision not to include highly respected Gauteng High Court judge David Unterhalter in the shortlist. Unterhalter’s exclusion meant Ramaphosa could only fill one vacancy at the apex court even though the JSC had advertised for two.

But Rogers has a similar legendary status in the legal community as Unterhalter. When he was first nominated for judicial appointment, back in 2011, an experienced senior advocate at the Cape Bar said: “There are silks, like me. And then there’s Owen Rogers.”

However, while Rogers’ appointment will likely be celebrated in some quarters, Ramaphosa may face criticism for overlooking two black women candidates — particularly Molemela who, as an appellate judge and former judge president of the Free State Division, is senior to Rogers.

There have been no white judges on the apex court since Johan Froneman’s retirement, but a woman appointment would have been a boost for gender representativeness, something Ramaphosa is known to support. If Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya is appointed deputy chief justice as expected, the number of women justices on the apex court would remain four — as it was before Sisi Khampepe retired.

A statement from the presidency said Rogers was “a highly experienced” judge who had “been on the bench for the past nine years following many years in legal private practice”. It added that the appointment was made after consultation with the chief justice and leaders of political parties represented in parliament.

Rogers acted at the Constitutional Court in the third and fourth terms of 2021 and was part of the ConCourt bench that steered the country through the litigation-fraught local government elections last year, penning the majority decision that rejected the IEC’s application to postpone the elections.