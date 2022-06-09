Six-hour auction devoted to Irma Stern raises almost R37m

The first auction devoted to SA artist Irma Stern raised R36.9m on Wednesday, 20% higher than the presale estimate.

All 140 works were sold, with a 1941 painting, Psychic: An Old Malay Woman, achieving the highest price of R7.5m.

Most of the works on offer were from the Irma Stern Trust which plans to use the proceeds to look after its core collection of thousands of works by the prolific artist.

The six-hour Strauss & Co auction in Cape Town attracted more than 750 online bidders and the auction house said applause greeted the sale of several lots.