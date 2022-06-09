There 'may be more eyewitness testimony' in the Senzo Meyiwa case

There may be more than one eyewitness to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, says defence advocate Malasela Teffo.

Teffo, who told the court last week he had an eyewitness who would testify that singer Kelly Khumalo allegedly shot Meyiwa by accident at her mother's Vosloorus home on October 14 2014, said on Wednesday there may be more.

Teffo told eNCA he stood by his claims that an eyewitness was ready to testify if called to do so.

Asked if the witness was one of the people present when Meyiwa was shot, he responded: “There is an eyewitness. An eyewitness is an eyewitness. They may even increase by the day. There may be more than one.”

The trial was postponed to Monday after advocate Zandile Mshololo, representing one of the accused, said she needed clarity from the National Prosecuting Authority on a second docket opened against those who were in the house when the footballer was shot dead.

Mshololo asked the state to postpone the cross-examination of a state witness, Sgt Thabo Mosia, to allow her more time to study the second docket.

Teffo first revealed the existence of two separate dockets last week.

He said two investigating officers who probed Meyiwa's murder were in possession of two dockets with different accounts of what happened and implicating different sets of suspects. This was unprecedented.

Khumalo, through her lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy, said the allegations were unfounded and unclear.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.