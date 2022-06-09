WATCH | ‘I felt like a zombie’: Woman shown being abused in CCTV footage speaks about horrendous ordeal

Nicoleen Swart was violently abused by her husband Jaco Swart inside his Rite Wheels car dealership in Sinoville, north of Pretoria, in 2018.

Disturbing CCTV footage was revealed this week showing Swart punch, slap and kick Nicoleen inside his office while customers were browsing the cars for sale outside.

“Sometimes when I look at the video, I don’t even think it is me. And sometimes when I open the video then I can feel the hits that were thrown at me like it was yesterday,” said Nicoleen during a Zoom interview with TimesLIVE.

“The more that I watch it, the more I realise that I was doing the right thing, because this is not human.

“At the end I felt like a zombie, just going with the flow, just going with the hits. Just praying that I will make it through the day.”