Business as usual despite unsigned calls for national shutdown

It is business as usual in Tshwane and Johannesburg, where law enforcement agencies have deployed boots on the ground to monitor any possible flare-ups related to the threatened national shutdown.

Passengers were commuting to work and petrol stations operating normally in Tshwane. The city's metro police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said no incidents had been reported.

“TMPD and other law enforcement agencies have deployed for any eventualities. At this stage we did not spot or receive any complaint of people embarking on a protest in the City of Tshwane,” he said.

Calls for protest action initially came from unsigned petitions on social media with demands for government intervention to reduce the petrol price.

Taxi organisations, including Santaco, while urging government intervention to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices on their industry, distanced themselves from the shutdown calls, as has major labour federation Cosatu.

“The federation and its affiliated unions will not be part of that stayaway. We also discourage our members from joining this stayaway because it is an unprotected action that can result in their dismissal from work,” Cosatu said on the eve of the threatened protest.