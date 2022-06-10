Mounting anger over paediatrician’s suspension for speaking out on working conditions

Wits University is engaging with the Gauteng health department for the suspension of paediatric gastroenterologist Dr Tim de Maayer to be rescinded, joining calls by civil society for government not to “punish the messenger”.

A petition calling for Dr Tim de Maayer's suspension to be withdrawn has also garnered more than 23,500 signatures since the news broke a day ago, as at noon on Friday.

His suspension came after he blew the whistle on poor working conditions at Johannesburg’s Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital last month. De Maayer is a joint appointee by the department and Wits.

“This is a ludicrous situation – instead of resolving the issues raised by the doctor at the coalface, the department has chosen to shoot the messenger,” said Prof Shabir Madhi, dean of the faculty of health sciences. “It is not like our healthcare professionals have not raised these issues multiple times through the correct channels, but nothing has happened. How much louder can our doctors and clinicians on the ground speak?”

Madhi added, “These actions are against the spirit of the agreement between Wits and the department with regard to the management of our joint staff.”

The university said it has been in contact with the Gauteng Department of Health since the suspension was announced and is "optimistic that it will be rescinded."

"Failing the lifting of the suspension, the university will plan for a public protest in support of Dr De Maayer."

Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, confirming on Thursday evening she has been made aware of the precautionary suspension, said she would engage with the hospital management “and other parties concerned on the matter”.