Can Covid-19 carry in the wind?

Officials in a Chinese city on the border with North Korea believe Covid-19 may be carrying in the wind over the border, and have instructed residents to close their windows, but experts say this is unlikely to be the case.

According to Bloomberg, Dandong has seen an increase in infections after North Korea revealed an outbreak in that country. Chinese health authorities said infections were occurring despite people not being outside their housing compounds for at least four days before being diagnosed.

A study from Turkey` in 2020 explored the relationship between population density and wind in Covid-19 infections and found “the virus is invisible in the air and spreads more in windy weather”.

However, Ben Cowling, chair of epidemiology at the University of Hong Kong’s School of Public Health, said it is unlikely because viruses don’t survive particularly well in sunlight and open air.