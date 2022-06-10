Fed-up Cyril may pack his bags, plus 5 highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

Maybe D-Day has dawned for South Africans who have a soft spot for Cyril Ramaphosa, writes Piet Croucamp in this week’s edition of Vrye Weekblad. Here is an extract:

I suspect the ANC leader no longer thinks it’s that important to be president. If he could freely and without a care hand over the baton, he wouldn’t hesitate. He is battle-weary and fatigued. If it becomes clear that SARS will make a case of money laundering, tax evasion and covering up a financial crime, Ramaphosa will pack his bags.

In political terms, Ramaphosa is not a street fighter or an iron man. He is probably fed up with the ANC and SA.

The back-stabbing, infighting and despair are wearing him down. The cracks in his armour are, however, also showing. He can’t really escape the Phala Phala incident. While I couldn’t care less about Arthur Fraser’s version of events, amaBhungane probably has a finger on the pulse and it doesn’t look good. “Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.”