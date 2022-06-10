Friend and business partner of man killed at Rosebank restaurant is 'looking for answers'

Vijay Ghanshamdas, a “decades-long friend” and business partner of Jason Lambe, who was gunned down while waiting for breakfast in a popular Johannesburg eatery on Thursday, says he has more questions than answers about his friend’s “unexpected end”.

“I have known Jason for 20 years. As far as I know, no business that he was involved in had the kind of turnover that could cause a murder like this in broad daylight,” Ghanshamdas told TimesLIVE on Friday.

Ghanshamdas says the police only reached out to him “20 minutes” before he spoke to this reporter.

“I heard about Jason’s death last night. I couldn’t sleep at all and I am still in shock. How can something like this be possible in broad daylight and in a public space?”

Ghanshamdas, who was a co-director at MJ Impex with Lambe, is still looking for answers.

“Jason never had anything to do with the money or day-to-day management of businesses he invested in. Why would anyone want to murder him? This has to be for some kind of personal reason or a deal or business that I did not know about.”

He had been involved in two ventures with Lambe.

“The first one was a business where we had kiosks in three malls selling vapes and vaping products. The business failed, but it was so small we were left with only about R200,000 to R300,000 worth of stock to sell off,” says Ghanshamdas.

He says Lambe financed this business.