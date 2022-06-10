×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hillary Gardee murder accused's guest house set alight

10 June 2022 - 10:09
It is believed Hillary Gardee was kept at this guest house after she was kidnapped.
It is believed Hillary Gardee was kept at this guest house after she was kidnapped.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A guest house belonging to one of the three men arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Hillary Gardee was allegedly petrol-bombed on Thursday night, just a few hours after their court appearance where their case was postponed for further investigations. 

Insika Guest House, owned by Philemon Lukhele, was targeted at about 10pm on Thursday night. 

A family member told TimesLIVE he received a call from neighbours alerting him to a fire at the guest house. 

“I rushed to the property and when we arrived we found it was on fire and we started to extinguish it while waiting for the fire department. We also found petrol poured all over the house and also found several petrol bottles,” he said. 

According to the relative, neighbours told them they saw a car parked outside the yard and occupants jumped over the wall to access the petrol. 

“They said shortly afterwards they saw fire and the occupants jumped over the wall and sped off in the car,” he said. 

The damage at Philemon Lukhele's guest house, which is believed to have been petrol-bombed on Thursday night.
The damage at Philemon Lukhele's guest house, which is believed to have been petrol-bombed on Thursday night.
Image: Supplied

The property was being used as accommodation for University of Mpumalanga students and it is believed that Gardee was allegedly kept captive and possibly raped and murdered there. 

Last month the university issued a statement, saying it had cancelled its contract with the guest house owner because of the allegations against him.

Dean of students Paul Maminza said the university had accredited three Insika facilities to accommodate students. He said students staying at the three facilities were told the accreditation had been terminated and they would have to relocate to other accredited accommodation.

A day before Gardee's funeral, police raided the guest house, saying it was a place of interest. 

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the fire damaged a sofa, table and part of the kitchen unit. "Police are investigating the cause of the fire. No arrest/s made yet."

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

DNA delays Gardee case, another month in jail for Sipho Mkhatshwa

Delays in obtaining DNA results, ballistics and cellphone records have pushed the trial of three men accused of the kidnap-murder of IT graduate ...
News
21 hours ago

'My man is Christian, he is not a killer': Fiancée defends Gardee murder suspect over 'sangoma' texts

As Hillary Gardee murder-accused Sipho Mkhatshwa testified in his bail hearing his fiancée, Zandile Magagula, expressed her anger over an SMS ...
News
5 days ago

Cellphone evidence could link at least one of Hillary Gardee's killers to her

In a dramatic turn of events in the Hillary Gardee murder trial, the state says it has cellphone evidence potentially linking at least one of her ...
News
1 week ago

'Hillary’s passing has proven we are able to band together in times of tragedy': Gardee family

The family of murder victim Hillary Gardee said on Sunday they will allow the legal system to conduct its work as Hillary, the family and the people ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cyril’s alleged cash thief ‘sought protection’ from Cape Town underworld News
  2. Sars targets Centurion family trust in record R1.5bn tax assessment News
  3. ‘Let’s give him his roses’ — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla gets tongues wagging with ... South Africa
  4. Fewer people will qualify for the R350 grant going forward — see if you do South Africa
  5. WATCH | CCTV footage purports to show burglary at Ramaphosa's house South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released