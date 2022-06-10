×

LISTEN | Court dismisses Mkhwebane’s interdict application soon after Ramaphosa suspends her

10 June 2022 - 10:59 By TimesLIVE
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's interdict application to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending her has been dismissed by the Western Cape High Court.
The Western Cape High Court has ruled against suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended her.

Mkhwebane's suspension and the court ruling come after Mkhwebane announced she was investigating criminal allegations against Ramaphosa relating to the theft of cash at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Mkhwebane faces impeachment hearings in parliament on July 11.

