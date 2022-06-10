Millions spent on renting 'rundown police stations' in North West: DA

Only 73 of the 148 buildings occupied by police in North West are regarded as being in a good condition — to support the various functions of the SAPS.

And it's not only state-owned properties that are not fit for purpose for the police, says the DA.

Of the 64 leased properties in the province, for which the police service pays R54m a year on rentals, 35 of those buildings are substandard.

Of the 84 state-owned buildings, 40 were in a poor state.

This was revealed by North West community safety and transport MEC Sello Lehari, in a tabled response to a question posed by the DA during a meeting of the portfolio committee on community safety this week.

DA North West spokesperson on community safety and transport management Freddy Sonakile said this revelation comes at a time when the province is experiencing a substantial rise in violent crime.

He said provincial crime statistics for the first quarter of 2022 showed a marked increase in murder, sexual assault and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Sonakile said the Tlhabane police station is one of the leased properties in a deplorable state, yet the rental costs the police service R192,366 per month.