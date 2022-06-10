×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Now that Mkhwebane has been suspended, why not Judge John Hlophe: Freedom Under Law

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
10 June 2022 - 20:43
Western Cape judge president John Hlophe.
Western Cape judge president John Hlophe.
Image: Trevor Samson

Freedom Under Law (FUL) says perhaps the decision taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will galvanise the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) into action against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe.

FUL said on Friday that again and again, Mkhwebane has embroiled her office in legal battles unrelated to her constitutional duty as public protector.

It said the courts have repeatedly made damning findings, in respect not only to her competence but also her motives and integrity.

For instance, in July 2019 the Constitutional Court said that she had put forward a “number of falsehoods” and that her “defiance of her constitutional obligations” was “egregious”.

FUL said these findings signalled Mkhwebane’s misconduct, incapacity or incompetence that the constitution says can trigger action against her.

“Clearly no later than 2019 parliament should have taken steps to have her removed from office and the president should have suspended her in the interim. This failure has caused the country untold harm.”

There were echoes of another "disgraceful failure to safeguard public institutions", in this case the JSC’s "abject dereliction of its duty" to protect the integrity of the judiciary.

It said it was now 14 years since Hlophe lobbied two justices of the Constitutional Court in favour of former president Jacob Zuma.

FUL said though the JSC months ago found Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct, and though the constitution makes provision for suspension pending impeachment, he remains the public image of justice in the Western Cape.

“Freedom Under Law has repeatedly called on the JSC to recommend his suspension to the president: perhaps the action now taken against the public protector will galvanise them into action.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

High court ‘essentially’ amended the constitution: judge Hlophe comes out firing

Judge president says the high court misdirected itself and made material errors of law and fact in its judgment
News
2 weeks ago

John Hlophe still faces suspension or impeachment

Western Cape Judge President’s planned appeal against the JSC’s findings of his gross misconduct doesn't prevent further action by the Judicial ...
News
3 weeks ago

What John Hlophe's appeal means for parliamentary impeachment processes

With no interim interdict in place, parliament may now press ahead with an impeachment vote against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cyril’s alleged cash thief ‘sought protection’ from Cape Town underworld News
  2. Sars targets Centurion family trust in record R1.5bn tax assessment News
  3. ‘Let’s give him his roses’ — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla gets tongues wagging with ... South Africa
  4. Fewer people will qualify for the R350 grant going forward — see if you do South Africa
  5. WATCH | CCTV footage purports to show burglary at Ramaphosa's house South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech