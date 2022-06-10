Planning to join the national shutdown? Here’s why you might want to think twice

Protesters set to take part in the planned national shutdown on Friday have been warned not to prohibit the movement of others or they could face criminal charges.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) issued a stern warning, saying it will put measures in place to ensure the safety and security of South Africans amid threats about the national shutdown.

“Those behind these messages are warned and reminded that prohibiting people’s freedom of movement is a criminal offence. Members of the public are therefore cautioned against spreading such messages that seek to mobilise communities to respond to the shutdown,” said police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe.

Mathe said called on the public to work together with law enforcement authorities to uphold and enforce the law.

“Any action aimed at contravening the law will be dealt with accordingly within the ambit of the law. To this end, we call for the co-operation of the public.

“Law enforcement officers have been deployed and are on high alert to prevent and combat any forms of criminality,” she said.

What is the national shutdown for?

The protest is linked to the recent increases in fuel prices and associated increases in public transport.

From last week, motorists forked out R2.43 more per litre for 93 octane petrol and R2.33 per litre for 95 octane.

Diesel and illuminating paraffin increased by R1.10/l and R1.56/l, respectively.