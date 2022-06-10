Planning to join the national shutdown? Here’s why you might want to think twice
Protesters set to take part in the planned national shutdown on Friday have been warned not to prohibit the movement of others or they could face criminal charges.
The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) issued a stern warning, saying it will put measures in place to ensure the safety and security of South Africans amid threats about the national shutdown.
“Those behind these messages are warned and reminded that prohibiting people’s freedom of movement is a criminal offence. Members of the public are therefore cautioned against spreading such messages that seek to mobilise communities to respond to the shutdown,” said police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe.
Mathe said called on the public to work together with law enforcement authorities to uphold and enforce the law.
“Any action aimed at contravening the law will be dealt with accordingly within the ambit of the law. To this end, we call for the co-operation of the public.
“Law enforcement officers have been deployed and are on high alert to prevent and combat any forms of criminality,” she said.
What is the national shutdown for?
The protest is linked to the recent increases in fuel prices and associated increases in public transport.
From last week, motorists forked out R2.43 more per litre for 93 octane petrol and R2.33 per litre for 95 octane.
Diesel and illuminating paraffin increased by R1.10/l and R1.56/l, respectively.
The EFF said a national shutdown would force National Treasury and mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe to introduce immediate measures to drop fuel prices.
The party said government does not have a practical and believable plan to address the rising cost of living.
“Government has demonstrated it is not interested in resolving this matter. Instead it is tone-deaf to the pleas of workers, the taxi industry and small businesses,” said the EFF.
“We will, in consultation with other key stakeholders, consider a national shutdown until the price of petrol is reduced. The National Treasury, together with the minister of energy, ought to introduce immediate measures to lower fuel and petrol prices.”
Santaco and National Taxi Alliance will not participate
The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) distanced itself from the shutdown.
National spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa told TimesLIVE there were no plans for a national shutdown as they were in talks with government for a viable solution.
“Santaco has never lobbied any organisation for a national shutdown, and is not planning a shutdown. However, we hold the strongest view that there’s an urgent intervention needed from government, and this despite looming taxi fare increases.
“The reason we will not embark on protests or a national shutdown is because not all avenues have been exhausted. We are in talks with government.”
National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele said the organisation would not participate in any protest action.
Labour union Cosatu also said it was not aware of a shutdown, nor has it been engaged to support it.
“Neither have workers or unions mandated it to participate in one,” it said.
