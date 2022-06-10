×

South Africa

‘This battle is the Lord’s’: Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane turns to her faith after suspension

10 June 2022 - 10:00
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has hit back at her suspension. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has turned to her faith after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced her suspension on Thursday.

Mkhwebane quoted a Bible verse, saying “the battle” is not hers but “the Lord’s”.

Oksalayo, this battle is the Lord’s. Exodus 14:14. The Lord will fight for you, and you shall hold your peace and remain at rest,” she wrote.

The presidency announced that Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane with immediate effect pending an inquiry into her fitness to hold office. It said Mkhwebane was given sufficient time to state why she should not be suspended.

The presidency said Ramaphosa made the decision in accordance with section 194(3)(a) of the constitution, which empowers the president to suspend Mkhwebane (or any member of a chapter 9 institution) “at any time after the start of proceedings by a committee of the National Assembly for [their] removal”.

“Advocate Mkhwebane will remain suspended until the section 194 process in the National Assembly has been completed. President Ramaphosa has fulfilled his obligation to provide advocate Mkhwebane a fair hearing by according her sufficient time and opportunity to make submissions,” said the presidency. 

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse said Mkhwebane’s suspension was long overdue. It said accused her of failing to protect the public by spending millions fighting legal battles to defend her competence. It said these monies could have been used to investigate and hire more people in her office.

Deputy public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka will act in Mkhwebane’s position. 

