‘This battle is the Lord’s’: Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane turns to her faith after suspension

The presidency announced that Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane with immediate effect pending an inquiry into her fitness to hold office. It said Mkhwebane was given sufficient time to state why she should not be suspended.

The presidency said Ramaphosa made the decision in accordance with section 194(3)(a) of the constitution, which empowers the president to suspend Mkhwebane (or any member of a chapter 9 institution) “at any time after the start of proceedings by a committee of the National Assembly for [their] removal”.

“Advocate Mkhwebane will remain suspended until the section 194 process in the National Assembly has been completed. President Ramaphosa has fulfilled his obligation to provide advocate Mkhwebane a fair hearing by according her sufficient time and opportunity to make submissions,” said the presidency.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse said Mkhwebane’s suspension was long overdue. It said accused her of failing to protect the public by spending millions fighting legal battles to defend her competence. It said these monies could have been used to investigate and hire more people in her office.