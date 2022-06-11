×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

17-year-old who raped and murdered elderly woman gets 18-year sentence

11 June 2022 - 15:46
Northern Cape police welcomed a jail term handed down to a 17-year-old convicted of murder, rape and aggravated robbery.
Northern Cape police welcomed a jail term handed down to a 17-year-old convicted of murder, rape and aggravated robbery.
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA/File photo

A 17-year-old convicted of the rape, murder and aggravated robbery of an 81-year-old woman has been sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment by the Northern Cape high court.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Olebogeng Tawana said the court also declared the accused unfit to possess a firearm and ordered that his name be added to the national sex offenders register.

“In July 2021, the accused accosted an 81-year-old at her home in Cassel village where he raped, murdered and robbed her of her belongings,” said Tawana.

“The accused was arrested, the investigating officer, Lt-Col Doggy Magugu, successfully opposed bail, and he was kept in police custody until the finalisation of trial.”

The acting deputy provincial commissioner for crime detection, Brig Nicky Mills, commended Magugu.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

School principal arrested for alleged rape of 21-year-old pupil

A 59-year-old suspect believed to be a school principal was arrested on Friday in Tabankulu, Eastern Cape, in connection with the alleged rape of a ...
News
2 hours ago

'It was hell,' says mother of surviving Tshwane crash victim who was among first on scene

The mother of one of the surviving victims of the horrific head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Tshwane that claimed 15 lives and left 37 ...
News
7 hours ago

Tshwane head-on collision death toll rises to 15, 37 injured

Fifteen people have died and 37 have been injured in a crash involving a truck and a bus on the M17 in Patryshoek, near the Bundu Inn resort in ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sars targets Centurion family trust in record R1.5bn tax assessment News
  2. Cyril’s alleged cash thief ‘sought protection’ from Cape Town underworld News
  3. Fed-up Cyril may pack his bags, plus 5 highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa
  4. ‘Let’s give him his roses’ — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla gets tongues wagging with ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | ‘I felt like a zombie’: Woman shown being abused in CCTV footage speaks ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech