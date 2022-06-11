Four people burnt beyond recognition in vehicle pile-up on N12 in Mpumalanga

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said an investigation into the cause of the accident was under way.

“There were four fatalities, all from the sedan and they burnt beyond recognition. Four injuries were recorded, (two serious and two slight),” he said.

He said at least 11 vehicles were involved in the accident, including four LDVs, three articulated trucks, two sedans and a minibus.

Zwane said the initial crash occurred in extremely misty conditions where the visibility was very poor.

“This was followed by a number of secondary crashes in the same area,” he said.

Mmusi said the injured motorist were stabilised on the scene before being transported to hospitals around Emalahleni.

“The road was closed for several hours with the emergency personnel and the law enforcement officers working on the scene. We had at least 12 vehicles that were involved -it could be more. So far we can establish that 12 were involved. The road has been opened for traffic. In some of the vehicles there were no serious injuries, just that their vehicles were damaged.”

Mmusi said the department was concerned as there has been several accidents in the previous weeks.

“We are worried that every weekend we seem to be exposed to a number of people dying on the road. The MEC is calling on motorists on the road to try to prioritise their own lives, the lives of the people they transport and the lives of other motorists so that we can try to mitigate the loss of lives on the road. Most of these crashes are out of the mistakes that drivers make,” he said.

TimesLIVE

