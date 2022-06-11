×

South Africa

KZN government launches R500m project to rebuild infrastructure

11 June 2022 - 12:00
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala launched a R500m road project to boost the economy after heavy flooding in the province.
Image: File/ Sandile Ndlovu

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has launched a R500m project to rebuild roads after the recent devastating floods in the province. 

The office of the premier said the two-part project launched on Monday will focus on upgrading a section of the P725, with more than R409m allocated for the work.

Another R86.5m is being allocated to rehabilitate the stretch of road from Ngonyameni and uMlazi section which connects Umbumbulu, Folweni, eNgonyameni and uMlazi.

It also links to the R603 which connects to other economic areas. 

“The construction and rehabilitation of a section of this road is a living testimony that as the provincial government we are serious about fulfilling the commitment of recovery and reconstruction.

“This investment will ensure that people of eThekwini are able to connect and link with important facilities. This will also create jobs and much needed economic growth for the area.

"Importantly, it will open economic activities which will benefit the emerging small entrepreneurs affected by the recent floods,” said Zikalala.

