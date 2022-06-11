School principal arrested for alleged rape of 21-year-old pupil

A 59-year-old suspect believed to be a school principal was arrested on Friday in Tabankulu, Eastern Cape, in connection with the alleged rape of a pupil.

The arrest followed an outcry by pupils, the community and other stakeholders after a 21-year-old was allegedly raped in the school.

Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said the circumstances of the incident are under investigation by the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.

“According to the report, the incident occurred on different occasions but was not immediately reported to the SA Police Service until schoolchildren protested against the school authorities,” said Kinana.

“A case of rape was registered and in less than 24 hours of the report, the police arrested the suspect.”

Kinana said the 59-year-old man is expected to appear in the Tabankulu magistrate's court on Monday.

Police urged anyone who can assist in the investigation to contact the Tabankulu police or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.