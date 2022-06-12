FNB consultant accused of stealing R37m from deceased's account bought fancy cars and gave money to church

“It is further alleged that the suspect connived with his accomplice to open a new bank account and linked it to the deceased's account and started spending all the money from the deceased' account.”

Maluleke said the bank picked up on the fraudulent activity, opened a case of theft and closed the account.

“When the suspect was approached by the bank managers about the matter, he reportedly tendered his resignation letter with immediate effect. During the investigation, it was discovered that some of the stolen money was used to buy expensive cars and donate to a certain church,” said Maluleke.

The suspect is to appear in the Makhado magistrate's court on Monday.

The Hawks have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests.

TimesLIVE

