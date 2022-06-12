Helen Zille on crime statistics: 'black lives, like all other lives, really do matter'

DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille has questioned the silence of the “Black Lives Matter” movement and its activists amid reactions to the latest quarterly crime statistics.

In a lengthy Facebook post titled “Black lives, like all other lives, really do matter”, Zille said the murders of women, children and other members of society, some of whom were killed for tenders, deserved to be met with outrage and calls for justice.

Zille said if crime statistics were categorised into racial groups, they would reveal the majority of black people as victims and perpetrators of crime.

Failure by the government to highlight this resulted in the deaths of black people going unnoticed and unsolved, which deprives a whole community of justice and a firm stand against crime, she said.

She added, incidents of micro-aggression often interpreted as racism are blown out of proportion to cause public outrage.

“A friend and colleague of mine contributed to this gruesome statistic during the past three months. He was a former DA councillor who worked tirelessly to expose corruption in the allocation of housing in disadvantaged communities. In March he was assassinated at point-blank range. A few weeks later, three young women who witnessed his murder were also shot dead, presumably to stop them from identifying the murderers.