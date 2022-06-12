Medics' vehicle stolen in Table View, chased into Muizenberg

Cape law enforcement officers retrieved a paramedic vehicle stolen from an accident scene on Saturday night.

The newly-organised Law Enforcement Advancement Plan’s (Leap) reaction unit was busy with crime prevention duties in Prince George Drive in Steenberg when they got the radio control emergency broadcast at about 10.30pm that the vehicle had been stolen in Table View.

According to a statement on Sunday, Leap officers identified a vehicle matching its description and driving at high speed.

The officers gave chase and caught up with the vehicle, blocking it off in Muizenberg.

“The occupant was placed under arrest for possession of stolen property, driving while under the influence, reckless and negligent driving and resisting arrest. The suspect was then transported and handed over to Milnerton SAPS for further investigation and prosecution.”

The Leap unit was launched in May and deployed to Steenberg and Ottery after an increase in gang-related violence and shootings in Lavender Hill and Grassy Park.

At the launch, premier of the Western Cape Alan Winde explained: “The reaction unit is acting as a force multiplier, assisting the SAPS command centre in responding to flare-ups and shootings in areas that are not designated Leap hotspots and which do not have a fixed Leap deployment. Instead, they are deployed temporarily to restore and stabilise the communities they are placed in.”

According to Sunday's statement, to bring about a change in national policing, a holistic approach is needed through a complete revamp of the national police service.

The approach includes:

Increased boots on the ground mean more eyes and ears on the front line, ready to respond.

Members need to be properly resourced and equipped, to perform their tasks.

Improved training to unskilled members.

An expanded, expertly skilled investigative division to ensure case dockets are promptly compiled and accused people are found guilty and convicted.

Improved community structures to ensure the correct information and intelligence streams are available for crime prevention and prosecutions.

“This is why it is imperative that national government devolves the structure over SAPS to instead be a provincial government competency, to allow us to bring our SAPS up to the standards needed. Until then the city will continue providing our local SAPS with as much support as possible,” it said.

TimesLIVE

