×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

South Africans who sell their identities to foreign nationals lose their status in the country: Motsoaledi

12 June 2022 - 14:00
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi.
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has warned South Africans against selling their identities to undocumented foreigners. .

Motsoaledi told parliament on Wednesday South Africans who do so lose their status in the country, to be replaced by foreigners.

Home affairs officials colluded with undocumented foreigners to they could fraudulently obtain SA citizenship.

He confirmed the suspension of four home affairs officials from the Maponya Mall branch in Soweto.

The officials were linked to the alleged Pakistani passport kingpin arrested in Krugersdorp in March. The department received tip-offs from the public who alerted it to corrupt branches in their communities. 

“Members of the public have come out in large numbers to tell us where corruption is taking place. We arrest, we don't stop. In the coming weeks we will continue to arrest more people, foreign nationals and South Africans involved in passport fraud and other forms of identity fraud.

We continue to be concerned about those South Africans who are willing to sell their identities. Such acts mean that those South Africans lose their status in the country, to be replaced by a foreign national. We urge South Africans to stop selling their identities.”

Motsoaledi said the department would beef up its team of investigators and analysts responsible for tracking and investigating corruption and fraud in the department. 

“The success of this unit has given members of the public confidence.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa in pole position before Limpopo ANC conference

The ANC in Limpopo heads to conference this weekend amid strong indications that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid for a second term will be endorsed ...
Politics
1 week ago

Home affairs is opening offices in these five malls

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the department would start with five malls, three of which are in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal and the ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Mashaba wants home affairs official tied to Shepherd Bushiri to be charged with treason

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has reacted to the dismissal of home affairs chief director for permitting Ronney Marhule, saying he must be charged ...
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Imanuwela David: The $4m Phala Phala heist ‘mastermind’ who became a ... News
  2. Fed-up Cyril may pack his bags, plus 5 highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa
  3. Nedbank manager loses job after signing her own R28,000 expense claims South Africa
  4. Sars targets Centurion family trust in record R1.5bn tax assessment News
  5. IT tender cloud hangs over office of chief justice amid R225m contract News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech