×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Gerhardus Jansen van Vuuren convicted of 2011 murder of girlfriend

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
13 June 2022 - 19:19
Eleven years after Gerhardus Jansen van Vuuren (in white T-shirt) killed his girlfriend, the high court in Johannesburg on Monday convicted him of murder.
Eleven years after Gerhardus Jansen van Vuuren (in white T-shirt) killed his girlfriend, the high court in Johannesburg on Monday convicted him of murder.
Image: SAPS Investigative Psychology Unit

Gerhardus Jansen van Vuuren was on Monday convicted of murdering his girlfriend by stabbing her 14 times in 2011 before fleeing to Brazil.

The high court in Johannesburg convicted Jansen van Vuuren of the premeditated murder, of Andrea Venter.

Besides stabbing her, he had slit her throat.

Much of the attack was caught on CCTV cameras outside the complex where Venter lived. She was seen  running towards the guardhouse seeking help.

Jansen van Vuuren was further convicted of assaulting security officer Thulani Ndlovu who was on guard duty on the day of the incident, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

Ndlovu had stated that on the morning of May 2 2011 he heard a woman screaming. He stepped out of the guardhouse and saw Venter running towards him.

“She was chased by the accused and unfortunately tripped and fell. The accused lifted her head and cut her throat. He then approached Ndlovu and pointed a knife at him. Ndlovu ran back to the guardhouse where he locked himself up and called for backup,” Mjonondwane said.

Jansen van Vuuren was supposed to stand trial on May 20 2013, but fled SA a few days before the start of the trial while he was out on bail. 

He was arrested in June 2020 in Brazil and extradited to SA.

Acting judge Ian Cox dismissed Jansen van Vuuren's defence of non-pathological criminal incapacity at the time the offence was committed.

Cox said senior state advocate Rolene Barnard, working closely with investigating officer Sgt Felix Mthimkhulu, succeeded in proving that the accused committed premeditated murder.

The case was postponed to July 27 for sentencing.

TimesLIVE 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Four years a fugitive: how man allegedly killed his ex, fled SA and dodged the law

Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren, according to Dries Venter, was a “normal boy”, he was a nice guy to be friends and family with.
Video & Podcasts
1 year ago

WATCH | 'I'm prepared to go to jail': Mom of 'murder fugitive' details abuse & helping son evade the law

Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren was back in court on November 27 for the alleged assault and murder of his ex-girlfriend Andrea Venter.
News
1 year ago

WATCH | 'He needs help,' mom of 'murder fugitive' tells judge as mental evaluation postpones case

Murder accused Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren appeared in the Johannesburg high court on Friday for his pre-trial hearing. He is facing charges for the ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Imanuwela David: The $4m Phala Phala heist ‘mastermind’ who became a ... News
  2. Nedbank manager loses job after signing her own R28,000 expense claims South Africa
  3. Fed-up Cyril may pack his bags, plus 5 highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa
  4. IT tender cloud hangs over office of chief justice amid R225m contract News
  5. ‘I’m a hustler, but I didn’t steal the president’s cash’ News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech