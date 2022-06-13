Gerhardus Jansen van Vuuren convicted of 2011 murder of girlfriend

Gerhardus Jansen van Vuuren was on Monday convicted of murdering his girlfriend by stabbing her 14 times in 2011 before fleeing to Brazil.

The high court in Johannesburg convicted Jansen van Vuuren of the premeditated murder, of Andrea Venter.

Besides stabbing her, he had slit her throat.

Much of the attack was caught on CCTV cameras outside the complex where Venter lived. She was seen running towards the guardhouse seeking help.

Jansen van Vuuren was further convicted of assaulting security officer Thulani Ndlovu who was on guard duty on the day of the incident, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

Ndlovu had stated that on the morning of May 2 2011 he heard a woman screaming. He stepped out of the guardhouse and saw Venter running towards him.

“She was chased by the accused and unfortunately tripped and fell. The accused lifted her head and cut her throat. He then approached Ndlovu and pointed a knife at him. Ndlovu ran back to the guardhouse where he locked himself up and called for backup,” Mjonondwane said.

Jansen van Vuuren was supposed to stand trial on May 20 2013, but fled SA a few days before the start of the trial while he was out on bail.

He was arrested in June 2020 in Brazil and extradited to SA.

Acting judge Ian Cox dismissed Jansen van Vuuren's defence of non-pathological criminal incapacity at the time the offence was committed.

Cox said senior state advocate Rolene Barnard, working closely with investigating officer Sgt Felix Mthimkhulu, succeeded in proving that the accused committed premeditated murder.

The case was postponed to July 27 for sentencing.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.