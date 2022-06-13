How do I know if I have Covid-19 or early onset of measles?

A measles outbreak in Gauteng has sparked conversations around the highly contagious disease and Covid-19.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported four laboratory-confirmed cases of measles in Gauteng last month.

“Three cases are known to be epidemiologically linked, and are resident in south-western Tshwane. The fourth case is resident on the West Rand. All cases are isolated and are recovering,” it said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), two or more cases of measles in a health district within one month is regarded as an outbreak.

How do you know if you have Covid-19 or measles?

According to the NICD, measles, like Covid-19, is highly contagious and is spread through infectious airborne respiratory droplets from infected people when coughing or sneezing