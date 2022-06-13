‘I don’t understand why she drove there’ — witness to Westdene pothole oopsie
A motorist driving a Renault hatchback hit a pothole on Perth Road in Westdene on Monday morning, to the bemusement of a petrol station attendant who offered help.
According to Lucas Mabuza, the car wasn’t damaged.
He said he helped lift the car together with other people who were at the fuel station in the morning.
“I don’t understand why she drove there. There is a tyre and sign which shows there is a big pothole. Perhaps she wanted to turn in the direction of the garage,” he said.
“We lifted the car to the other side of the road and she drove away,” he said.
Mabuza said the pothole has been in the street for more than two months.
He said it has grown in size.
“They must fix this. It’s been here for a while.”
