×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘I don’t understand why she drove there’ — witness to Westdene pothole oopsie

13 June 2022 - 11:30
A motorist driving a Renault hatchback hit a pothole on Perth Road in Westdene on Monday morning. Onlookers managed to lift the vehicle out of the hole and the motorist was able to continue driving.
A motorist driving a Renault hatchback hit a pothole on Perth Road in Westdene on Monday morning. Onlookers managed to lift the vehicle out of the hole and the motorist was able to continue driving.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

A motorist driving a Renault hatchback hit a pothole on Perth Road in Westdene on Monday morning, to the bemusement of a petrol station attendant who offered help.

According to Lucas Mabuza, the car wasn’t damaged.

He said he helped lift the car together with other people who were at the fuel station in the morning.

“I don’t understand why she drove there. There is a tyre and sign which shows there is a big pothole. Perhaps she wanted to turn in the direction of the garage,” he said.

“We lifted the car to the other side of the road and she drove away,” he said.

Mabuza said the pothole has been in the street for more than two months.

He said it has grown in size.

“They must fix this. It’s been here for a while.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

RELATED ARTICLES:

CAR CLINIC | How potholes inflict long-term damage

Anybody who has made a road trip during which it was necessary to venture off the N-routes will be aware of the appalling condition of secondary and ...
Motoring
1 month ago

The Pothole Patrol records 100,000 repairs in one year

The Pothole Patrol, a partnership between the City of Johannesburg, Discovery Insure and Dialdirect Insurance, has repaired more than 100,000 ...
Motoring
4 weeks ago

Potholes becoming a threat to food security, say farmers

SA's pothole crisis has worsened to the point that in some areas it is hampering  farmers' ability to put food on tables.
News
3 weeks ago

Mixed reactions as City of Tshwane ‘wages war’ on potholes

Finance MMC Peter Sutton assured motorists of the city's commitment to fix potholes and other road infrastructure.
News
1 month ago

Patrollers in Honeydew sort out pothole problem

After 12 cars experienced tyre bursts in less than 24 hours on Christiaan de Wet Drive in Roodepoort, the Honeydew Community Police Forum stepped in ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Imanuwela David: The $4m Phala Phala heist ‘mastermind’ who became a ... News
  2. Nedbank manager loses job after signing her own R28,000 expense claims South Africa
  3. Fed-up Cyril may pack his bags, plus 5 highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa
  4. IT tender cloud hangs over office of chief justice amid R225m contract News
  5. ‘I’m a hustler, but I didn’t steal the president’s cash’ News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech