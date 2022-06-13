×

South Africa

KZN health department dismisses fake ‘learnership’ programme paying up to 20k a month

13 June 2022 - 06:58
KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu dismissed a fake internship advertisement. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The health department in KwaZulu-Natal has dismissed as fake a poster making the rounds online about a nursing training programme.

The poster targeted unemployed youth 18 years or older and promises to offer them nursing training.

“[The] department of health is looking for 150,000 unemployed youths to be trained as nurses. Successful candidates will be prepared to be permanently after training,” reads the poster, which promises monthly stipends of R7,000 to R20,000.

The poster was met with calls for learnership and job opportunities by Facebook users who said they are unemployed. 

Make it original because a lot of people need jobs. They are unemployed yet they are qualified,” said Cya Nkabinde.  

“When are the learnerships opening for this year?” wrote Celo Angie Dlamini.

Stats SA revealed in its latest figures that 7.86-million people were unemployed in the final three months of 2021. Though this is a decrease of 0.8%, youth aged between 15 and 24 years and those aged 25 to 34 years recorded the highest unemployment rates of 63.9% and 42.1% respectively.

Black people, black women and the coloured population remained among the highest unemployed groups. 

