KZN health department dismisses fake ‘learnership’ programme paying up to 20k a month

The poster was met with calls for learnership and job opportunities by Facebook users who said they are unemployed.

“Make it original because a lot of people need jobs. They are unemployed yet they are qualified,” said Cya Nkabinde.

“When are the learnerships opening for this year?” wrote Celo Angie Dlamini.

Stats SA revealed in its latest figures that 7.86-million people were unemployed in the final three months of 2021. Though this is a decrease of 0.8%, youth aged between 15 and 24 years and those aged 25 to 34 years recorded the highest unemployment rates of 63.9% and 42.1% respectively.

Black people, black women and the coloured population remained among the highest unemployed groups.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.