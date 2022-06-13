×

South Africa

More than 500 new Covid-19 cases recorded, 25 deaths

13 June 2022 - 20:19 By TimesLIVE
The 536 new Covid-19 cases identified on Monday bring the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,979,126.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Monday said 536 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,979,126.

The latest infections represented a 5.6% positivity rate.

The national health department reported another 25 deaths, four of which occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,509 to date.

The NICD said 25,504,687 tests had been conducted in the public and private sectors since the start of the pandemic.

The new cases were from Gauteng (38%), followed by the Western Cape (21%), KwaZulu-Natal (15%), Mpumalanga and North West (6% each), the Eastern Cape and Free State (5% each) and the Northern Cape and Limpopo (2% each).

There were 32 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing to 2,110 the number of people now in hospitals with Covid-19.

TimesLIVE

