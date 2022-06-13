More than 500 new Covid-19 cases recorded, 25 deaths

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Monday said 536 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,979,126.

The latest infections represented a 5.6% positivity rate.

The national health department reported another 25 deaths, four of which occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,509 to date.